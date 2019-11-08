After taking over assets of Sears Holdings Corporation in February 2019, Transformco, an Illinois-based company, has shuttered locations under both the Kmart and Sears brand names.
Now that process will claim the last two remaining Kmart storefronts in the North Iowa area.
By February 2020, the Kmarts in both Algona and Charles City will close their doors for good.
The decision is part of a broader move to close some 96 Sears and Kmart stores (51 Sears and 45 Kmart), a process that will begin by Dec. 2, according to a memo from Transformco. In that same memo, the company stated that it was a "difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations."
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to the closings in Algona and Charles City, stores will also close in: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.
In April 2014, the Kmart store in Mason City closed as part of a broader strategy to reduce ongoing expenses.
At the time, Howard Riefs, a director of corporate communications for Sears Holdings, said that "These actions will better enable us to focus our investments on serving our customers and members through integrated retail — at the store, online and in the home." In that instance, some 49 employees were affected by the decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.