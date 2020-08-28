Charity golf tournament set in Cedar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- FOREVER28 will host its annual four-person best shot golf tournament at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course in Cedar Falls.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s event will only include the golf tournament, with no after-golf programs.

Funds raised at the event will go toward the Allison Morris Speech and Language Pathology Scholarship Fund at the University of Northern Iowa.

Golfers can register at www.forever28.org. The $75/person fee includes green fees, cart, goodie bag, drink tickets and a sack lunch.

Companies and individuals can sponsor holes at the tournament for a $100 tax-deductible donation to the UNI Foundation.

Other cash donations of any amount can also be made to the UNI Foundation.

Allison Morris was only 28 when she lost her life in 2017 to a massive brain aneurysm. FOREVER28 was founded in memory of Morris.

This year’s event is the third annual golf tournament. In the past two years, the event has raised two-thirds of the funds needed to establish an endowed scholarship in Morris’ name.

