CEDAR FALLS — Allison Jo Morris, a speech and language pathologist and Cedar Falls native, was 28 and newly married when she suffered a fatal brain aneurysm in 2017.
After her death, Allison’s parents decided to commemorate her memory through the activities she loved most: quality time with family and friends, golf, good food, and speech and language pathology education.
The second annual Forever28 Best Shot Golf Tournament combines those activities in an event designed to help a University of Northern Iowa speech and language pathology student each year. The endowed Allison Morris Forever28 Scholarship Fund at UNI offers a yearly scholarship to a speech and language pathology student.
The event will be Sept. 15 at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course, 3205 W. 12th St., Cedar Falls, with a shotgun start beginning at 1 p.m. Participants can compete to win a 2019 Toyota Camry, courtesy of Dan Deery Toyota, which will be awarded to the golfers who shoot a hole-in-one.
Allison’s mother, Laurie, is proud to honor her memory while simultaneously promoting speech and language pathology education at her daughter’s alma mater.
“Allison loved golf and being with family and friends and she went into speech and language pathology to help others,” Morris said. “The Forever28 Best Shot Golf Tournament gives us the opportunity to tell more people about Allison’s life and raise money to help others make a difference.”
Last year’s event raised nearly one third of the funds needed to permanently maintain the Allison Morris scholarship at UNI. The event is open to the public and the $80 tournament fee covers a participant’s cart, green fees, and meal.
Supporters can also make a $25 contribution for after-golf meal and fun. Businesses and individuals can sponsor a hole during the tournament for a tax-deductible donation of $100. The deadline to join the event is Sept. 12, and participants can sign up at Forever28.org or send a check to 2015 Terrace Drive, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. For more information, call 231-5325.
