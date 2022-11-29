Charity Ball to celebrate Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls' 85-year legacy

WATERLOO — Celebrating an 85-year legacy is a great reason to get dressed up.

Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls is hosting a Charity Ball beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Waterloo Convention Center. The gala is an occasion to highlight the achievements and accomplishments of the women’s volunteer organization, said League President Heather Cue.

“We’ll also celebrate the impact our League has had on the community and the Cedar Valley through the years, as well as the positive impact we have with our community projects,” Cue said.

A brief presentation will shine a spotlight on both the League’s history and current projects. Among those are Prom’s Closet and League’s Lockers – both part of a focus on the needs of teenagers. The gala affair will include food, silent and live auctions, raffle prizes, and Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos.

Tickets are available online at www.jlwcf.org. The price of admission includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner and entertainment.

All past presidents will be honored, and sustaining members are invited to a pre-party hosted by Katy Susong and Julie Ritland at the convention center.

This is the first charity ball in five years, Cue said. “We found that because of how fast-paced and busy everyone’s lives have become, that it makes it more special to have Charity Ball every five years instead of each year. It’s an opportunity for people to celebrate the successes of League and its missions.”

Junior League is considered one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s volunteer organizations. There are 292 Junior Leagues throughout North America, Mexico and Great Britain with a diverse, collective membership of about 160,000. In the Cedar Valley, the organization has 39 active and 159 sustaining members.

“We develop women leaders, promote volunteerism, provide connections between members and programs and other community members and help develop and launch projects that have had a lasting impact on our community,” Cue explained.

In its 85-year history, Junior League has helped launch and raise funds through a variety of service projects for such organizations as Exceptional Persons Inc., Waterloo Center for the Arts, Green Scene, Grin and Grow Day Care, Family and Children’s Council, Hartman Reserve Nature Center, Newel Post Adult Day Services, Boys and Girls Club, Cedar Falls Recreation Center, Black Hawk County Stork’s Nest, Visiting Nurses Association, Junior Achievement, Cedar Valley Hospice, Operation Threshold, Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, Northeast Iowa Food Bank Kids Café, People’s Community Health Clinic, Young Leaders in Action, Salvation Army, Phelps Youth Pavilion and numerous others.

Proceeds from the charity ball will serve the League’s mission and projects.