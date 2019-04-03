{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Dance, a nonprofit chapter of USA Dance, will host its 24th annual Charity Ball at the Brown Derby Ballroom on April 13.

People can come and learn a little swing and cha cha in the afternoon, starting at 4 p.m., and the dance is from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

The group is raising funds for the local NAMI to support mental health in the area.

For more information, email wheedance@mchsi.com or call 266-1428.

