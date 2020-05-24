Charitable giving from casino expected to drop by millions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — After two months and counting of the Isle Casino Hotel being closed, there’s little its license holder can give away for charitable purposes.

But the Black Hawk County Gaming Association’s board still met Thursday. It was the nonprofit agency’s first gathering since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered 19 of the state’s casinos closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Board members did some planning for the upcoming fiscal year 2021. As license holder, the association receives 5.75 percent of the adjusted gross receipts. Those funds are disbursed for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.

“What we’re projecting is that to get started we’ll probably have 25% of the revenue,” said Beth Knipp, the association’s executive director. Revenue has averaged $4.8 million over 13 years the casino has been open. But analysts the group has looked to says the U.S. gambling industry can expect “deep cuts” in revenue before returning to normal at some point.

“So, for the next fiscal year, we’re anticipating that our revenue will be probably a little over $1 million, probably $1.2 million,” she said. “We took a very conservative approach.”