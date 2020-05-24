Charitable giving from casino expected to drop by millions

WATERLOO — After two months and counting of the Isle Casino Hotel being closed, there’s little its license holder can give away for charitable purposes.
But the Black Hawk County Gaming Association’s board still met Thursday. It was the nonprofit agency’s first gathering since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered 19 of the state’s casinos closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Board members did some planning for the upcoming fiscal year 2021. As license holder, the association receives 5.75 percent of the adjusted gross receipts. Those funds are disbursed for property tax relief, capital projects and charitable donations in Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Grundy and Tama counties.
“What we’re projecting is that to get started we’ll probably have 25% of the revenue,” said Beth Knipp, the association’s executive director. Revenue has averaged $4.8 million over 13 years the casino has been open. But analysts the group has looked to says the U.S. gambling industry can expect “deep cuts” in revenue before returning to normal at some point.
“So, for the next fiscal year, we’re anticipating that our revenue will be probably a little over $1 million, probably $1.2 million,” she said. “We took a very conservative approach.”
Along with the association’s cut of revenues, the state gets 22% of gambling revenues, the city of Waterloo get 1.5% and Black Hawk County gets 0.5%
“We don’t know what the pace of recovery will be and we don’t know the amount of time it will take for revenues to return to normal,” said Knipp. But she noted that “it will have an impact for the state of Iowa and the city and the county” as well as for the association. “It’s just a very different time.”
Some of that depends on the length of time it will take for people to be comfortable with gambling again and have the discretionary income to go to the casinos. Still, the group is anticipating getting back to awarding grants.
“We will be opening up the grant application cycle hopefully by fall, but we just don’t know at what level we’ll be able to fund projects,” she noted. “We’re committed to continuing to do good work in the community.”
