Character Counts honorees announced

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The 2020 Cedar Valley Character Counts Champions of Character awards have been announced. Eight nominees are being recognized this year.

This year's awardees include East High School Junior ROTC, Cedar Falls Food Co-op and Sportability of Iowa as Organizations of Character; Servpro of Black Hawk County as Business of Character, Dylan Mack as Youth Citizen of Character, Vern Fish as Environmental Steward of Character, and the University of Northern Iowa RISE Program and senior football player Brawntae Wells as Pursuing Victory with Honor recipients.

Cedar Valley Character Counts annually hosts a banquet to recognize the honorees but because of the coronavirus this year, the event was canceled. Recipients will receive a plaque of recognition. Further public recognition will be determined at a later date.

Cedar Valley Character Counts is an organization that honors individuals, organizations and businesses and educators who exemplify the Six Pillars of Character -- trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0