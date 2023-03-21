WATERLOO — Her name is Precious.

Her friends say she’s “the sweetest girl” and she has all the playfulness and curiosity of an energetic 3-year-old. She also loves kisses and cuddles.

Precious, a beautiful black, white and cream pit bull terrier mix was an owner-surrender at the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

She’s been at the shelter for 460 days.

“Precious is our longest resident,” said Kristy Gardner, CBHS executive director. “Precious and our other dogs need forever homes.”

In a push to “Change Their Luck,” CBHS is offering a $25 adoption special for its longest-resident dogs like Precious. The adoption fee for dogs at the shelter for over one year is $150.

Precious is joined by about 20 other long-term residents – most pit bulls or mixes – like Jake, a timid boy who can be a bit fearful at first, but warms up quickly; Teegan, a bouncy and energetic three-year-old; and Donny, 7, a sweet boy who loves attention but finds the shelter a little stressful.

There’s also Corbin, 1 ½, with lots of spunk and playfulness; sweet, silly and social 2-year-old Lizzie; Buddy, 11, an energetic senior who needs a comfy couch and friend to hang out with friend; Goober, 7 ½, an energetic boy who likes walks, playing with toys and cuddling. Other dogs that can be adopted for $25 are Bishop, Astro, Melbi, Vulpix, Bing, Briar, Roman, Phil, Caesar, Bear, Arthur and Oakley.

Dogs available for $150 include Raven, a Siberian husky mix; Rusty, a Shar-Pei mix; Ursula, a Cane Corso mix puppy; Blue, another Siberian husky mix, Uno, an Australian shepherd mix; Ralph, a Labrador retriever mix; Duchess, who is deaf; and Gert, a senior bloodhound.

There are a variety of other breeds and personalities available for $150 adoption.

“Some dogs are harder to place, whether because they’re big or high energy, need to be the only pet in a home, or are an older dog. Seniors may not be the prettiest dogs,” Gardner said.

These dogs often get left behind.

“The sad part is that it’s hard for dogs to be in a shelter. Shelters are a stressful place for most dogs,” Gardner explained.

Dogs can be fearful or behave more aggressively when stressed, while other dogs may be timid, quiet, guarded and more inhibited than they might otherwise be. Some dogs have little or no training and need to learn basic commands such as “sit” and “stay.”

“A lot of times when a dog is adopted and gets out of the shelter, we hear from the owners that the dog behaves differently – maybe gets along with other dogs at home when they didn’t in the shelter. It’s hard to tell a dog’s real behavior and personality in a shelter environment. So we err on the side of caution and give out the information that we know and have observed,” Gardner said.

She hopes the adoption special will encourage adoptions and help the shelter to prepare for a busy spring. “In spring, we get a lot of owner-surrenders of puppies and older dogs, and we get a lot of kitten litters, too. We need to open up space to accept these animals.”

The adoption building is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments aren’t necessary. “But we still need approved applications for adoption, so we recommend filling out the application that’s available online and getting approved in advance. It just expedites the process. Otherwise it could take 24 hours to get approval if you just walk in,” Gardner said.

Approved applications are kept on file for 90 days. Photos and bios on dogs (or cats) available for adoption are online at www.cedarbendhumane.org.

“If you can’t adopt, it’s very helpful if someone shares the photos on their own social media pages. It gives us wider reach for potential adopters,” Gardner said.

Or support the CBHS mission by making a donation to help homeless animals. There’s also a wish list of needed supplies and items at www.cedarbendhumane.org/wishlist.

For more information, visit the website, the shelter at 1166 W. Airline Highway, or call (319) 232-6887.

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America 1. French bulldogs 2. Labrador retrievers 3. Golden retrievers 4. Golden shepherds 5. Poodles 6. Bulldogs 7. Rottweilers 8. Beagles 9. Dachshunds 10. German shorthaired pointers