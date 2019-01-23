WAVERLY — It was down to the wire for Terry Hinrichs.
Tasked with raising $1 million in cash and pledges for Champions Ridge — which would be the new home for the Bremer County Fairgrounds as well as youth softball and baseball — Hinrichs missed a Dec. 31 deadline and had just three weeks before the next Waverly City Council meeting to report to council members whether he had secured the money.
“We hit the goal the day of the meeting,” Hinrichs, the consultant on the project, said. “One final deal came in.”
That deal put the Champions Ridge project at $1,000,765, raised since May 1 from 70 people, said Hinrichs. But it was far from a foregone conclusion.
In August, Hinrichs told The Courier he had raised less than half of his goal, and just weeks ago, he told City Administrator James Bronner the board was still 11 percent — or $110,736.80 — short of the goal, according to the Bremer County Independent.
To see that $1 million come to fruition, then, was a big accomplishment to Hinrichs.
“We’ve climbed a significant hurdle and made significant progress, and I think now the people of Bremer County can see this is going to happen,” he said.
But council members — despite approving a plan to move forward on a 5-2 vote — saw it a bit differently Monday night. They noted the struggles the Champions Ridge board had meeting its self-imposed fundraising goals last year and openly wondered if the board would be able to continue meeting fundraising deadlines going forward.
“(The Champions Ridge board) said, ‘If we don’t meet any of those target dates, we’ll pull the plug.’ That didn’t happen. All they did was come in and beg for more time,” said Waverly Mayor Dean Soash. “Somewhere along the line, you have to quit kicking the can down the road. Either you go full bore or pull the plug.”
Champions Ridge was initially spearheaded by the purchase of the land by the city of Waverly for $1.4 million. But that deal was contingent on several factors, including money being raised in a timely fashion.
Soash wouldn’t say whether he supported the project, but noted the city retained the deed to the land and other projects were possible for that space.
“He (Hinrichs) touted their fundraising for the past several months. In reality, it’s taken them five to six years to raise that million dollars,” Soash said.
Hinrichs also didn’t want to go on record with whether he was frustrated with the city’s displeasure, including the two-hour debate on the project Monday night.
“This was the city’s idea, and yes, it’s taken a significant amount of time — it’s been going over 10 years,” he said. “But we finally have some traction now and a tremendous amount of support, and this money is evidence that people want to see Champions Ridge.”
Hinrichs hopes to break ground on the 142-acre project to be built west of Waverly on Iowa Highway 3 by this spring. He’s putting together a package to fund the initial excavation and infrastructure — another goal put upon the Champions Ridge board by the council to be looked at during its March 18 meeting.
Hinrichs also is looking to raise another $1 million in order to qualify for an Enhance Iowa grant that could pay for up to 18 percent of the project.
The total project cost is $6 million, and the board is roughly halfway there. If the goals are met and the council votes stay favorable, Hinrichs said, the Bremer County Fair will be held there in 2020, and the ball diamonds will be ready by 2021.
“We all have to remember over 1,800 youth and young adults are going to benefit from Champions Ridge upon its completion,” Hinrichs said. “The Champions Ridge project finally has something to celebrate, and from that we’re going to move forward and make this dream become a reality.”
