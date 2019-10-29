WAVERLY — The board that has raised more than $1 million to build a place big enough for the Bremer County Fairgrounds, as well as youth and adult ball diamonds, has decided to throw in the towel after losing the faith of the City Council.
The Champions Ridge governing board — made up of representatives from the county fair and Waverly youth and adult baseball and softball — said in a Friday night Facebook post it is “unable to continue” with its plans.
“After a 12-year uphill battle, it is with no pleasure that the Champions Ridge Board is officially announcing that the project can no longer move forward,” the post read.
The post noted reasons include the loss of the City Council and mayor’s support, as well as “the youth ball groups’ decision to change locations.” The board is not sure what will happen to funds already raised — more than $1 million from at least 70 donors — because “a portion of the money raised for Champions Ridge has been spent.”
“As of today, we have no final determination as to what happens with the funds that remain,” the post read. “Our efforts will focus on providing our major donors with an opportunity to direct a prorated portion of their donation to another charitable cause.”
Many candidates running in the upcoming election previously told The Courier they were frustrated with what they cited as the lack of progress on the project.
“The youth of Waverly has waited almost 20 years for new ball diamonds, and the time has come to move forward,” said Mayor Dean Soash.
Organizers said they support the new location for the youth ball diamonds on the Cedar River Parkway.
“We recognize it is currently the only project that can meet the needs of our youngest ball players,” the post read.
Champions Ridge began in 2007, when the city was looking for a new home for the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball and softball diamonds as well as a new home for the Bremer County Fairgrounds. In 2011, landowner Neil Smith offered the city of Waverly 142 acres of his land west of Waverly along Iowa Highway 3 for $1.4 million — a fraction of its value — if used for youth programs.
Terry Hinrichs, a consultant on the project, said about half of the $6 million needed for Champions Ridge had been raised through donors and other means. He said in January supporters hoped to break ground this year, with the Bremer County Fair being held there in 2020 and youth baseball and softball beginning in 2021.
“Over the years, many volunteers cycled into and out of this work, but all showed passion and commitment to this effort, pushing forward despite the obstacles placed in front of them,” organizers said in their post. “Moving forward, we hope that the entire community will work together to meet the critical needs facing our ball programs and the county fair.”
