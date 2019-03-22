CHARLES CITY — The Charles City Community Chamber Orchestra will perform a spring concert at 2 p.m. March 31 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 601 Milwaukee St.
Sponsored by the Virginia Zastrow Smith Endowment for the Performing Arts, the concert is free and open to the public.
A post-concert reception with refreshments will follow outside of the sanctuary.
The chamber orchestra will perform Romanian Folk Dances by Béla Bartók and a movement from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s String Quartet No. 1 in D Major. This concert will feature violinist Dr. Daniel Kaplunas, who will perform solo pieces accompanied by pianist Melody Kosobucki from Cedar Falls and cellist Matt McLellan from Waverly.
Kaplunas has been a supporter and fan of the Charles City Community Chamber Orchestra since its inception more than six years ago.
