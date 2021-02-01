Chair of Cedar Falls Human Rights resigns, marking 5th resignation in recent months

CEDAR FALLS -- The chairperson of the city's Human Rights Commission announced her resignation over the weekend and the mayor announced a city staff liaison to the commission was also replaced. This came just days after the commission was accused of a lack of urgency on their response to a racist incident involving a high school student.
Nicole Winther, who was elected chair last fall and joined the commission in 2003, sent a letter of resignation to Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green on Saturday, just days after she chaired a special meeting to try and formulate a response to an incident in which a Cedar Falls High School student posted a photo to social media of her holding up a cookie with the N-word written on it.
The commission ultimately couldn't agree on an immediate statement to the public a week after the incident, prompting several comments from the public on the commission's slow response. The commission released a statement Friday afternoon.
Winther, who declined to give a reason for her resignation either in her letter or to a Courier reporter, said in her letter she "typically spent 20 hours a week devoted to commission-related activities" and suggested the city "hire a full-time human rights commission position" instead of putting it on volunteers.
"It is my hope that the commission continues to work on these actions and I certainly want to be a partner in these efforts as a citizen of Cedar Falls," Winther wrote in her letter.
Winther's resignation, which she said was "effective immediately," marks five such resignations in recent months from the embattled Human Rights Commission, which has been struggling for direction after eliminating direct investigation of discrimination complaints from its mission.
Green, who announced Winther's resignation Monday, said he received her letter Saturday and thanked her for her 17 years on the commission. He also said he replaced "the staff liaison for the commission," who as of last week was city personnel specialist Colleen Sole, "in order to provide the commission with a clean slate."
Green, who has replaced three of the now five open spots, agreed the commission's "major hurdle" was, like public commenters said last week, "the sense of urgency required to tackle the civil rights challenges of our community." He noted in his letter a national survey showing those who believed addressing "issues around race" was a top priority tended to be majority Democrats.
"I'm not saying this to stoke party divisions further, only to appreciate that a significant percentage of Americans don't believe that racism is a problem worth addressing right now," Green wrote. "I disagree. ... Racism might not affect you day in and day out, but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist, or that it can be safely ignored."
He said those "willing to actively engage the hard but respectful conversations that Cedar Falls needs" should apply to the commission by emailing him at rob.green@cedarfalls.com or visiting cedarfalls.com/boards.
"While I didn't wish for these five recent resignations to occur, I'm confident that these nine energetic and committed commissioners can move Cedar Falls significantly forward on true inclusion and diversity in the years ahead," Green wrote.