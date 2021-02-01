Chair of Cedar Falls Human Rights resigns, marking 5th resignation in recent months

CEDAR FALLS -- The chairperson of the city's Human Rights Commission announced her resignation over the weekend and the mayor announced a city staff liaison to the commission was also replaced. This came just days after the commission was accused of a lack of urgency on their response to a racist incident involving a high school student.

Nicole Winther, who was elected chair last fall and joined the commission in 2003, sent a letter of resignation to Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green on Saturday, just days after she chaired a special meeting to try and formulate a response to an incident in which a Cedar Falls High School student posted a photo to social media of her holding up a cookie with the N-word written on it.

The commission ultimately couldn't agree on an immediate statement to the public a week after the incident, prompting several comments from the public on the commission's slow response. The commission released a statement Friday afternoon.

Winther, who declined to give a reason for her resignation either in her letter or to a Courier reporter, said in her letter she "typically spent 20 hours a week devoted to commission-related activities" and suggested the city "hire a full-time human rights commission position" instead of putting it on volunteers.