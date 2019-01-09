Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Four people were treated for injuries Tuesday evening following a four-vehicle crash at the busy intersection of Highway 58 and Viking Road.

The Iowa State Patrol reported the crash about 6 p.m.

The injured were identified as Jenna Berendzen, 42, of Cedar Falls, the driver of one of the vehicles; Lawren Winfield, 18, of Oelwein, a passenger in one of the vehicles; Pandora Balladolid, 56, of Oelwein, a passenger in the same vehicle as Winfield; and Jewell Jones, 32, of Oelwein, also a passenger in that vehicle.

According to troopers, a pickup truck being driven by John Lambert, 18, of Waterloo, was northbound on Highway 58 and failed to maintain control. He rear-ended an SUV being driven by Berendzen, which started a chain-reaction, causing Berendzen to rear-end a car being driven by Ashley Welter, 27, of Waterloo, who in turn rear-ended a car being driven by Joy Winfield, no age given, of Oelwein.

Lambert was cited for failure to maintain control.

The intersection is under a large reconstruction to put in an underpass to help with traffic flow as the city's commercial growth continues in the area.

