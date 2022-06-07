Chad's Pizza victorious again at Pizza Fest

CEDAR FALLS — Chad’s Pizza was successful in taking home the “Best of the Fest” title at the sixth annual Pizza Fest in Ankeny last weekend.

It’s the second year in a row the restaurant has been given the recognition.

This year’s winner – with a ranch base, pulled pork, corn, cheese and a drizzle of barbecue sauce – was named the “56319,” a mix of the area codes for its first restaurant in Dyersville and its location at 909 W. 23rd St. in Cedar Falls. It was later termed the “Iowa Pizza.”

“With all the corn and pork production involved, it was a way to show off our local country roots and then put it on a pizza,” said Shane Hillman, a partner in the Chad’s Pizza franchise.

Last year’s winner had a cream cheese base, pickles, ham, garlic and cheese.

The honors were bestowed upon the pizzeria that garnered the most votes from 4 to 8 p.m. during the Saturday competition at the Town Square Park in The District at Prairie Trail.

Cedar Falls is home to first Journeys Iowa store outside of a traditional mall The new location at 406 Viking Plaza Drive is 1,229 square feet in size, between Plato's Closet and Buckle.

This year, Hillman said, the pizzeria beat some 15 competitors. About 20,000 people attended the competition, and at points the line of customers waiting for were the length of a football field.

“We have a following, especially in Ankeny,” Hillman said. “We’re really like the people’s champ.

The “Iowa Pizza” is available now, and can be bought frozen to bake later at home. Hillman said it’s not coming off the restaurant’s menu anytime soon.

As for next year, Hillman said, Chad’s is always looking for ideas and bases its decision on the featured pizza, sales and feedback.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.