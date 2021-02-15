 Skip to main content
CFU, MidAmerican Energy urging customers to conserve natural gas
Deep freeze envelops Midwest, even stops the mail

Frost covers part of the face of University of Minnesota student Daniel Dylla during a morning jog along Mississippi River Parkway Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. 

 David Joles

Cedar Falls Utilities and MidAmerican Energy are joining other utilities across the state to ask customers to conserve natural gas until at least Friday.

Extremely cold temperatures across the United States have led to increased demand for natural gas used to heat homes and businesses. In addition, natural gas wells are freezing in the southwest and limiting supply. Both of these factors mean that the price utilities pay on the market for natural gas has increased significantly.

“This is an unprecedented weather event impacting natural gas utility customers throughout the Midwest,” said Steve Bernard, CFU General Manager, in a news release.

Because of record regional natural gas demand and supply restrictions, utilities urge customers to help cut our community’s natural gas usage.

Stay informed with the Courier's COVID resource page

Customers are asked to take as many of these steps as possible:

  • Turn your thermostat down at least five degrees from your normal setting.
  • Replace dirty furnace filters.
  • Avoid running gas fireplaces and other appliances such as garage or bonus space heaters.
  • Check window latches, secure all doors and turn off ventilation fans after use.
  • Look for other opportunities within your home to lessen the use of natural gas during this short period.

In addition to asking customers to conserve natural gas, CFU is working with area commercial and industrial customers to limit natural gas used in manufacturing or other business processes.

“We are asking our community to work together to minimize the impact of this extreme weather event. Every conservation effort by our customers reduces the cost to the community,” said Bernard.

