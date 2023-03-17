CEDAR FALLS – The application to join Teen Trust, a youth philanthropy program through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, for the 2023-24 season is now open.

Any incoming sophomore, junior or senior who attends high school in Black Hawk County is eligible to apply to participate in the program. The application is available online at cfneia.org/teentrust and the deadline to apply is Friday, April 28.

The Teen Trust program brings together a diverse group of students from area high schools to serve as trustees of $15,000 to grant to nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County. Using a grant application system, site visits and training seminars, the trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist through financial aid and volunteerism. The program began in 1994 and is led by a student director, a local college student who organizes and guides the students' activities.

Teen Trust is also hiring for next year’s student director who works with and reports to the Teen Trust program director. Position details can be found on the CFNEIA website at www.cfneia.org/careers.

