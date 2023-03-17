CEDAR FALLS – The application to join Teen Trust, a youth philanthropy program through the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, for the 2023-24 season is now open.
Any incoming sophomore, junior or senior who attends high school in Black Hawk County is eligible to apply to participate in the program. The application is available online at
cfneia.org/teentrust and the deadline to apply is Friday, April 28.
The Teen Trust program brings together a diverse group of students from area high schools to serve as trustees of $15,000 to grant to nonprofit organizations serving Black Hawk County. Using a grant application system, site visits and training seminars, the trustees work as a team to decide which organizations to assist through financial aid and volunteerism. The program began in 1994 and is led by a student director, a local college student who organizes and guides the students' activities.
Teen Trust is also hiring for next year’s student director who works with and reports to the Teen Trust program director. Position details can be found on the CFNEIA website at
www.cfneia.org/careers.
Photos: Scenes from the Super Nintendo World attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood
Quinn Roseboom, right, looks through an augmented reality viewfinder at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
David Valenzuela, left, and Sulhee Jessica Woo of Las Vegas wear mushroom caps as they share a drink at the Toadstool Cafe in the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Isaiah Shinn of Los Angeles wears a hat inspired by the Nintendo video game character "Mario" at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Shoppers browse through Nintendo-themed merchandise in the 1-UP Factory store at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Large doors lead to the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Nintendo-themed dolls and pillows are displayed inside the 1-UP Factory store at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
"Piranha Plants" from Nintendo's "Mario" video game franchise decorate the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Anna Brisbin of Los Angeles places her wrist Power-Up Band underneath a Punch Block to collect points at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The Nintendo video game character "Luigi" walks through the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World is pictured during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
An illustration of the "Mario" video game franchise antagonist Bowser Jr. is displayed in a hallway on the path to the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
An usher waits for guests amidst colorful decorations on the way to the "Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge" ride at the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World on a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Charles Brockman, right, of Austin, TX, takes a picture of Melissa Baker in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World is pictured during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Visitors to the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World take pictures of the Nintendo video game character "Mario" during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
The Nintendo video game characters "Mario," right, and "Luigi" stand in the main plaza of the new Universal Studios Hollywood attraction Super Nintendo World during a preview day, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Universal City, Calif. The attraction opens to the public Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
