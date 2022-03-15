 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CFNEIA’s Black Hawk County spring 2022 grant applications due April 1

WATERLOO -- The deadline to submit grant applications to Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa for its spring 2022 competitive grant cycle is 5 p.m. April 1.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County. Requests can be made for operations, programming, materials, equipment and capital projects. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2022.

Online grant application and grant guidelines may be found on CFNEIA’s website at www.cfneia.org/bhcgrants.

First-time grant applicants should contact Tom Wickersham, program director, at 319- 243-1356 or twickersham@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.

For more information, contact the CFNEIA at 319-287-9106.

