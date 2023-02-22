CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa has elected officers and new members to its board of directors for 2023.

Todd Henningsen, senior wealth adviser at BerganKDV, of Cedar Falls has been elected to serve as board chairperson for 2023. He will replace Jeff Seamans who will serve as past chair.

ReShonda Young, the co-founder of Bank of Jabez, was named vice chair; Michelle Jungers, an attorney and owner of Jungers Law PLLC will serve as secretary; and Susan Sims, a community volunteer, will serve as treasurer.

CFNEIA President and CEO Kaye Englin is also an elected officer of the board of directors.

Newly elected board members are Chawne Paige, a curator for the Waterloo Center for the Arts; Kalola Roby, the diversity and inclusion officer for Lincoln Savings Bank; and Mike Hulme, an investment adviser representative and managing partner of Financial Resource Advisors.

Members are elected to three-year terms.

Other returning board members include Joy Briscoe, the executive director of ONE Cedar Valley; Ken Cutts, a community volunteer; Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the associate vice president of growth and engagement of Molina Healthcare; Doug Lindaman, a retiree from US Feeds; Scott Thomson, the president and CEO of CUSB Bank; Brooke Trent, an attorney and owner of Trent Law Firm PLLC; and Matt Waller, the president of VGM Homelink.

Outgoing board members include Pat Monat and Gene Leonhart.

The nonprofit's board members are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the organization's 20-county region and personal involvement in community engagement. The board of directors oversees strategic planning, policy and is responsible for stewardship of over $136 million in assets.

