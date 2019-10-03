CEDAR FALLS – If envy had a shape, it would be boomerang, or so the saying goes. It rings true for Antonio Salieri, the 19th century composer and contemporary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
Opening Friday, the Cedar Falls Community Theatre production of Peter Shaffer’s play, “Amadeus,” is a fictionalized tale of jealousy that may have driven Salieri to murder his rival, the musical genius Mozart.
The question is, did he or didn’t he?
Director Alan Malone describes “Amadeus” as a memory play.
“It opens with Salieri as an old man, and we go back in time and see that envy and revenge takes a toll on people. It affects both Salieri and Mozart, and the changes happen in front of us,” he explained.
The play subtly delves into the desire for fame and fortune and the need to be loved as an artist, as well as the search for vindication. “All of that appeals to me as a director trying to create a story on stage that the audience will hear or see something that they’ll walk away and remember,” Malone said.
The core battle — the rivalry between Salieri and Mozart — “is fiction created out of real-life moments of meetings the composers had,” he noted.
Salieri, portrayed by Dan Waterbury, is preparing to meet his maker and shares with the audience “for one performance only,” his last “composition.” Flashbacks take the audience back in time to discover that what has eaten away at Salieri for more than 40 years is Mozart, a hedonistic boorish man-child who has been blessed with the prodigious talent for writing transcendent music.
“It angers Salieri and shakes his understanding in God,” said Waterbury. “What scares Salieri is that Mozart has the goods. He really does deserve all the praise given him. He’s a toxic child celebrity who has the talent to back it up.”
The real rivalry begins when Salieri proudly performs his “Welcome March,” which Mozart then plays from memory, adding his own variations. Salieri is incensed.
Although the music is recorded in the play, Waterbury himself played piano on the recording.
Malone describes his cast as “magnificent.”
Waterbury has taken on a role, the director said, “that would easily be comparable to a great Shakespearean role like Hamlet or King Lear.”
He’s got 18 pages of monologue to the audience, on top of other dialogue.
He plays a character within four walls of the play, but breaks the fourth wall and talks directly to the audience.
Waterbury appreciates playing off Jakob Reha. “The two of us challenge each other. I’m constantly amazed at the mannerisms and details he brings to Mozart. He’s made me grow as an actor.”
Robin Kime plays Constanze, Mozart’s wife. Other cast members include Kimberly Sommermeyer as Joseph II, emperor of Austria, Mitchell Forker and Chris Hansen as counts.
The play will be performed on a slanted, raked stage popular in earlier theaters and opera house. A framed light box was built to provide a device for characters to walk in and out of scenes in Salieri’s memory.
Period costumes were designed by Jean Carlisle and Liane Nichols. Lighting designer is Jarad Dettman, and sound designer is Benjamin J. Merz. Elana Williams is stage manager.
