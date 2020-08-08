CF, Waverly parents speak out on returning children back to school

WATERLOO – As area schools hammer out the details of how to hold classes this fall, many parents already have decided whether to send their children to school or keep them home.
Strong feelings on both sides of the issue reflect nationwide confusion about how to protect children from the growing COVID-19 pandemic while minimizing the negative social and academic impacts that come with keeping kids out of the classroom.
Mariah Birgen, mother of a senior and an eighth-grader in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District, said this area is not ready to reopen schools.
“We shouldn’t be opening the schools until we’ve controlled the spread of the virus. If you open the schools without control of the spread, it’s just going to get worse,” she said. “If you look at other countries, they’ve gotten the spread knocked way down, and that’s why they’re able to open the schools.”
Birgen, a statistics professor at Wartburg College, has been keeping tabs on active cases in Bremer County. She plans to send her oldest child to in-person schooling as a dual enrolled student at W-SR High School and Wartburg. But her youngest, who is 13, will participate in the remote learning program.
“The fewer people who are in contact with other people, the less spread we’ll have in the community,” she said.
Mattie Brawner, a full-time working mother of two in Cedar Falls, said her children need to go back to school.
“We need to find the new normal, and keeping them home isn’t the best option for us,” she said. “Our boys will benefit from having a teacher – not their mom and dad – as their primary educator.”
Brawner's boys attend Cedar Falls schools – one entering fourth grade and the other second grade. She said being around other children is important for her boys.
“The social time with their classmates in a safe, socially distanced environment will be a huge benefit for them.”
The frequent emails and updates from the district have put her mind at ease.
“They’ve provided continued updates and communication with us as the district’s return-to-learn plan was built,” she said. “The reality of COVID is constantly changing.”
Birgen has been calculating the number of active cases in Bremer County daily by subtracting the number of recovered and fatal cases from the number of positive tests. She then creates charts with her findings and shares them on social media.
“I know there’s a lot of people out there who are doing nothing to limit their possibility of getting sick, and they’re contributing to the spread, while others are doing everything they can to avoid getting sick but are still getting sick,” she said.
As of Friday afternoon, Bremer County totaled 363 active cases per 100,000 people, she said.
If that number drops below 100 active cases per 100,000 people, Birgen said, she would feel more comfortable sending her eighth-grader to school.
“We’re never 100% safe. It’s a matter of risk right now, and the risk is higher than it needs to be,” Birgen said. “The advantage we have up here in Waverly is we have a practically new middle school. It’s not as bad as it could be in a lot of other places,” she said.
The new $20 million Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School, constructed from 2009-11, has modern features that allow for increased air flow and filtration, she said.
Birgen is also planning how she will conduct classes at Wartburg.
“Not only am I looking at things in terms of the school district, but also returning students to campus at Wartburg,” she said.
She will teach this fall while wearing a mask and a face shield.
“It’s not a great way of learning, but it’s what we have now,” she said.
