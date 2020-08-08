CF, Waverly parents speak out on returning children back to school

Mattie Brawner, a full-time working mother of two in Cedar Falls, said her children need to go back to school.

“We need to find the new normal, and keeping them home isn’t the best option for us,” she said. “Our boys will benefit from having a teacher – not their mom and dad – as their primary educator.”

Brawner's boys attend Cedar Falls schools – one entering fourth grade and the other second grade. She said being around other children is important for her boys.

“The social time with their classmates in a safe, socially distanced environment will be a huge benefit for them.”

The frequent emails and updates from the district have put her mind at ease.

“They’ve provided continued updates and communication with us as the district’s return-to-learn plan was built,” she said. “The reality of COVID is constantly changing.”

Birgen has been calculating the number of active cases in Bremer County daily by subtracting the number of recovered and fatal cases from the number of positive tests. She then creates charts with her findings and shares them on social media.