CF transfer station has reopened

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls transfer station at 1524 State St. has resumed normal operations following a period of scheduled maintenance.

Regular hours at the transfer station and the recycling center (located next door) are as follows:

Winter hours (November–March): Monday–Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (last load taken at 4:45 p.m.); Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last load taken at 2:45 p.m.)

Summer hours (April–October): Monday–Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last load taken at 5:45 p.m.); Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (last load taken at 2:45 p.m.).

Please call the Cedar Falls Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 with any questions.

