CF Tourism Bureau accepting grant applications

Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau logo

CEDAR FALLS --  The Cedar Falls Tourism and Visitors Bureau is accepting applications for community betterment projects. Local not-for-profit organizations are invited to apply for projects that improve the image of Cedar Falls or enhance the quality of life for its residents. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

Eligible projects can include capital improvements such as new construction, renovation, restoration, etc. or special equipment purchases. These funds are made available from hotel/motel tax revenues and will be available for fiscal year 2023, which covers the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.   

Assistance for marketing and tourism development projects that bring overnight visitors to the community may be also be applied for throughout the year until funds are depleted. Projects may include design, printing and distribution of brochures, web site development, advertisements, trade show materials and fees, facility rentals, etc. Marketing and Tourism Development grant requests should be submitted at least 90 days prior to the event/project and are reviewed monthly.    

Applications for community betterment and marketing grants may be obtained at the Cedar Falls Visitors Center at 6510 Hudson Road, or downloaded from the partner section of the bureau’s website, at cedarfallstourism.org/about-us

