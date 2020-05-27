CF students plan senior cruise

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls High School class of 2020 will participate in a senior cruise from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Cedar Falls.

The cruise will be eastbound on Second Street, then southbound on State Street and disperse on Fifth Street. Parking will be prohibited from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Second Street from Hudson Road to Walnut Street.