AMES — A Cedar Falls soldier who died at the World War II Battle of the Bulge will be honored in a ceremony at Iowa State University on Monday.
Capt. John M. “Jack” Fuller will be honored as part of ISU’s Veterans Day commemoration at 3:15 p.m. in the campus Memorial Union’s Gold Star Hall. Each Veterans Day, ISU honors alumni memorialized there.
Fuller and his brother, Murrey, were serving in eastern Belgium in December 1944 when the German army attacked in what has become known as the Battle of the Bulge. Fuller was killed in Bastogne on Dec. 23, 1944. His brother survived.
He entered the Army in 1940 and became commander of A Battery, 321st Glider Field Artillery, Army 101st Airborne.
A book by G.J. Dettore about the “Screaming Eagle Gliders” contains an account of his death, plus this description of him: “Capt. John Fuller … was tall and well-built with a quiet demeanor; he exuded confidence. His walk was unmistakable. The mere presence of this soldier could calm jittery nerves. Every man in the battalion either knew him or knew of him. Fuller was a most respected man, a born leader.”
The German attack began Dec. 16, and Bastogne, a strategic crossroads of seven major roads, was soon surrounded. Allied troops were outnumbered five to one but held against the siege. On Dec. 23, a week of bad weather started to break and allowed allied planes to begin resupply airdrops to the encircled Bastogne forces.
Fuller did not live to see this. He was sleeping in former barracks that had served as the division artillery headquarters until they relocated to a nearby basement. Soldiers there felt an explosion and soon found that the barracks, where Fuller and others were sleeping, took a direct hit.
Dettore’s book also contains an account of Fuller’s last correspondence with his family in Cedar Falls. On Dec. 7, he replied to a letter from his mother, who apparently had described her work with other “old ladies” as riveters as being minimal, and that they wanted to do more. Fuller wrote her about the fighting, saying, “let those who can (fight) get mixed up in this thing and the rest of you ‘old ladies’ (where did you get that idea anyway?) keep those home fires burning. Build ‘em so hot we can feel ‘em over here and don’t worry — you’ll be doing your part plenty. ‘Nuff said. Love, Jack.”
