CF sets yard waste pickup after strong storm

Residents should have their carts to the curb for pick-up by 7 a.m. Items that are considered to be yard waste include brush, tree, fruit, vegetable, and yard debris. Residents are reminded to not over pack their carts and abide by the 250-pound limit. No dirt, sod, or ashes are allowed in the yard waste carts. Do not pack the carts too tightly as it makes it difficult to empty.