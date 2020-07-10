CF sets yard waste pickup after strong storm

CEDAR FALLS -- Due to the severe storm on Thursday, Cedar Falls will have a yard waste pick-up day on Monday.
Residents should have their carts to the curb for pick-up by 7 a.m. Items that are considered to be yard waste include brush, tree, fruit, vegetable, and yard debris. Residents are reminded to not over pack their carts and abide by the 250-pound limit. No dirt, sod, or ashes are allowed in the yard waste carts. Do not pack the carts too tightly as it makes it difficult to empty.
If a resident has large debris from city trees, the city will pick them up. Downed trees on personal property should be taken to the compost facility in the 300 block of E. Main Street and is open Monday-Sunday, from dawn to dusk. Materials accepted at the facility are brush, logs, leaves, garden waste, and grass clippings.
