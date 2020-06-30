CF Recreation and Fitness Center and Falls Aquatic Center Closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- An employee at the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center has tested positive for COVID-19. A separate employee at the Falls Aquatic Center has also tested positive for the virus.

Per city policy and in accordance with CDC recommendations, both facilities will now be closed for cleaning.

The city will issue an updated press release with information on a reopening date for these facilities in the future.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 4 Sad 0 Angry 1