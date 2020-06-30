CF Recreation and Fitness Center and Falls Aquatic Center Closed
CF Recreation and Fitness Center and Falls Aquatic Center Closed

The Falls Aquatic Center, 3025 Main St., Cedar Falls, has closed temporarily.

 COURIER FILE PHOTOS

CEDAR FALLS -- An employee at the Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center has tested positive for COVID-19. A separate employee at the Falls Aquatic Center has also tested positive for the virus.

Per city policy and in accordance with CDC recommendations, both facilities will now be closed for cleaning.

The city will issue an updated press release with information on a reopening date for these facilities in the future.

