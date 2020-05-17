CF Rec Center opens Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will be reopening to the public at noon Monday after a weekslong closure due to COVID-19.
Following Monday’s opening, rec center hours will be 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
In order to continue to provide this service safely, however, all patrons will need to abide by the following rules:
- At this time, only those with membership are allowed to use the facility. There will be no daily admission.
- All patrons must wear masks. Staff will also wear masks when interacting with the public.
- Due to state orders, the center may function at a maximum of 50% occupancy, allowing 40 patrons inside the building to work out at any one time.
- Patrons must bring their own lock for lockers.
- There will be no fitness classes offered.
- There will be no towel service provided.
- Activity Room will be closed.
- Only ceiling fans will be allowed – no additional floor fans will be allowed in any other areas.
- Those wanting to shoot baskets must bring in their own ball and no more than two shooters will be allowed per basket.
- Child care will not be offered for the summer.
- Racquetball courts can only be used by a maximum of two patrons at a time.
- The track area can have no one walking side by side. Users need to be separated by seven feet (or three steps) from the person in front or behind you unless passing other members.
Any patron exhibiting signs of illness including cough, fever, or shortness of breath or were recently exposed to a person diagnosed with COVID-19 should not enter the facility.
Signage and social distancing markers will be in place, including at the front desk, to help space staff and patrons safely. Additionally, some equipment including cardio and exercise machines will not be in use to help provide physical distance between users. These machines will be marked appropriately. Staff will also be increasing the scope and frequency of cleaning in the building. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available for use on the equipment.
