CF Public Safety to participate in Pink Patch project

CF Beyond Pink patch
COURTESY IMAGE

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Public Safety will join the Pink Patch project this month to support breast cancer awareness. 

Public safety officers will wear a bright pink version of the police and fire uniform patches. To raise funds for those affected by breast cancer, the Public Safety Department will also be selling the pink patches to the community. All proceeds will be donated to the Beyond Pink TEAM. Both police and fire patches are available. Patches can be purchased at the Public Safety building, 4600 S. Main St., and Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay St. 

