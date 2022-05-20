CF public safety officers hand out free ice cream cone coupons to kids wearing bike helmets

CEDAR FALLS — There’s now another reason for kids to wear a helmet while riding a bike in Cedar Falls.

Public safety officers are handing out coupons for free small ice cream cones to those seen with one as part of the “Cover Your Cones” campaign with 4 Queens Dairy Cream to promote safe bicycle etiquette.

It’s the second year of the partnership with the ice cream shop at 1310 W. First St. And Capt. Jeff Sitzmann said the department has already gone through about half the tickets after starting with more than 200.

“It’s a great idea for any community,” he said. “Bike safety is a top priority, especially in ours, because of the miles and miles of bike trails. We’re seeing lots of kids on bikes with their families. A helmet can help prevent an injury or lower the severity of one.”

About 10 bike-related accidents happen per year in Cedar Falls, according to Sitzmann, and they don’t always involve a vehicle.

He encourages people to be “defensive riders” by being prepared for a car that doesn’t stop or see them and to have an extra level of caution. “That doesn’t mean you should be afraid to ride your bike,” he noted.

Sitzmann advises parents to always check to ensure their child’s helmet is properly fitted. To do this, put on the helmet and rock it back and forth to make sure it does not move significantly. After that, grab the bottom of the chin strap and if only being able to fit one or two fingers through the strap, the kid is all ready to go.

The Public Safety Department also reminds all trail users to adhere to the certain guidelines:

Stay on designated trails.

Keep dogs under control and on a leash of six feet or less (always clean up after your pets).

Help keep the trails clean and preserved.

Teach children not to run ahead of bicyclists and to always be on alert.

Bicyclists must keep to the right and call out when passing.

Sitzmann said the last decade he’s seen a significant increase in the number of people wearing helmets because of the growing awareness of their benefit.

In an effort to help monitor the trails and other areas to ensure all users have a safe experience, certain officers will be seen out there on a bike in bright yellow shirt marked with the words “Bike Patrol.”

Sitzmann said Cedar Falls has eight bike patrol officers certified through the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. While they’ll be seen a lot of times on trails, he noted it’s more common to see them during big events like the Sturgis Falls Celebration and the University of Northern Iowa’s Homecoming or in the downtown.

The campaign is more important now that school is wrapping up. Kids may also be more inclined to ride their bikes – as opposed to having an adult drive them in a car – because of the hike in gas prices, Sitzmann pointed out.

“We’d like to thank 4 Queens Dairy Cream,” he said. “They’ve been a great sponsor. They don’t have to do this, but they know how important it is to promote safety within our community.”

