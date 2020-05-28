CF Principal employees told to work from home permanently

Principal Financial Group employees in Cedar Falls will now work from home -- permanently.
The company confirmed in a statement late Thursday that employees in four of its U.S. service locations -- Cedar Falls, Mason City, Spokane, Washington, and Grand Island, Nebraska -- will transition to working remotely.
Principal's integration of Wells Fargo's Institutional Retirement & Trust business and the ongoing pandemic brought on the move, according to the company.
"The disruption of COVID-19 has tested and proven the ability of our service teams to maintain quality care while working remotely -- reinforcing that great work can be done anywhere," wrote Lonnetta Ragland, a spokesperson for Principal, in a statement.
The decision comes on the heels of the Des Moines-based company announcing that 23 percent of its staff globally will take anywhere from a 7.5% to 25% pay cut, according to a story in the Des Moines Register.
Principal employs 6,500 statewide.
