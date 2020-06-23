CF offices closed July 3
CEDAR FALLS -- City offices will be closed Friday, July 3. Residents having Friday, July 3, as their garbage collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 2.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed July 3 and July 4. Both facilities will reopen on Monday, July 6.

If you have questions please feel free to call the Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

