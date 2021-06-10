CF mom's post on fights at The Falls spurs city to action

CEDAR FALLS -- A parent's post about allegations of fights outside of The Falls Aquatic Center, along with photos of people gathered in the parking lot, sparked a flurry of comments and a response from the Cedar Falls mayor saying the city was "increasing police presence" at the pool.

Megan Danielsen's post Wednesday evening, which has since been deleted, received 165 comments and was shared a couple of dozen times as of Thursday afternoon.

Danielsen, a Cedar Falls resident, alleged "probably 30 adults, teens and little kids" were "in a fist fight outside," and said that she felt "disgusted" she paid for a season pass for her family.

She included two photos, including one of police officers and a squad car, in the parking lot of The Falls, adding she had "never felt angrier leaving our nice public pool."

"Do me a favor and go elsewhere. Stay away from The Falls," Danielsen wrote, tagging the aquatic center's page. "Inexcusable to have my little girls watch this as we were trying to get to our car."

One photo shows about a half-dozen Black people near a car, and the other shows a police squad car and at least two members of law enforcement speaking with a group of mostly Black people in the parking lot.