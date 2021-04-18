CF Mayor Green encouraging inaugural citywide cleanup week

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green is ready to clean up his city — literally. And he’s looking for as much help as he can get.

Green announced this week, April 19-24, will be the inaugural week of citywide efforts to pick up litter.

The event allows people to pick up trash when it’s convenient for them. Green will bring his children along to help.

“One of my big passions is for citizen service, not just to expect the government to take care of everything for you,” Green said. “There should be a sense of ownership of community members toward their own neighborhoods and living spaces.”

Green called the weeklong effort “a great way to show our civic pride and community spirit, especially after the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic and an unusually harsh Iowa winter.”

“I don’t want people to see it’s only done for community service or punishment — it’s something we should all be mindful of,” Green said, noting he picks up trash on his walks to work. “This was an easy way to get the ball rolling.”

Residents may go alone or organize their own cleanup activities around their neighborhoods, trails and business districts.