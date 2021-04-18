CF Mayor Green encouraging inaugural citywide cleanup week

CEDAR FALLS — Mayor Rob Green is ready to clean up his city — literally. And he’s looking for as much help as he can get.
Green announced this week, April 19-24, will be the inaugural week of citywide efforts to pick up litter.
The event allows people to pick up trash when it’s convenient for them. Green will bring his children along to help.
“One of my big passions is for citizen service, not just to expect the government to take care of everything for you,” Green said. “There should be a sense of ownership of community members toward their own neighborhoods and living spaces.”
Green called the weeklong effort “a great way to show our civic pride and community spirit, especially after the isolation of the coronavirus pandemic and an unusually harsh Iowa winter.”
“I don’t want people to see it’s only done for community service or punishment — it’s something we should all be mindful of,” Green said, noting he picks up trash on his walks to work. “This was an easy way to get the ball rolling.”
Residents may go alone or organize their own cleanup activities around their neighborhoods, trails and business districts.
The city’s public works department is providing free, 30-gallon blue garbage bags, and allowing people to deposit them at area shelters — Overman Park, Holmes Park, Clay Street Park, Seerley Park, Neighbors Park and Pfeiffer Park — or calling for pickup elsewhere around town at (319) 273-8629. They are not for own personal use, such as household garbage, however.
The week coincides with other cleanup events in the area, including a longstanding cleanup in North Cedar starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Neighbors Park on Center Street, the College Hill Clean Up from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and the Waste Trac hazardous waste disposal event at the Public Works building from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There’s also a Cedar Valley Cyclists trail cleanup from 9 a.m to noon, focusing on the Sergeant Road trail in Waterloo.
Green said he hopes to expand the event in the future to perhaps include a community-wide garage sale.
“I’m looking forward to see how this one turns out, especially in an interesting COVID year,” he said. “It’s a neat, simple way to show solidarity and affinity for your town.”