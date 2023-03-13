CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions Club will host its annual Dan Steele Memorial Pancake Day from 7 a.m. to noon March 25 at Peet Junior High School, 525 E. Seerley Blvd.

All-you-can-eat pancakes are $7 for adults and $3 for children under 8. There will be drive-through and eat-in options. For information about the pancake breakfast and sponsorships, contact Gordie Sorensen at Twinpower.gordie@gmail.com.

A pickleball tournament will take place at Peet Junior High at the same time. Entry fee is $10 per person or $20 per team, and includes the pancake breakfast for top medalists. Age divisions are: 0-to-15; 16-to-59; and 60+. For more information, contact Amanda Lynch at Amanda.lynch@westernhome.org or Mark Miller at mgm55@me.com.

Proceeds from both events will support programs the Lions assist, including KidSight eye screening, diabetes prevention and hearing aid assistance.