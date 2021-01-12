CF Human Rights hopes to fill vacancies, but worries about complaints languishing

"At this time, if it's a claim, direct them to me and I can direct them to the right person -- or direct them specifically to the ICRC," Sole said.

The Human Rights Commission's mission was officially changed by the City Council on Jan. 4 to remove the duty of directly investigating complaints.

The commission will now assist residents in submitting those complaints to the ICRC, and refocus on "outreach, education and advocacy," according to the new mission decided on by the commission.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That refocus had divided the commission in the past year, resulting in four commission members stepping down.

Mayor Rob Green, who attended Monday's meeting, told members he was planning to interview candidates for three of the four vacancies by phone, and appoint them at an upcoming council meeting for approval.

"Fingers crossed we can get it done for this next council meeting" on Jan. 19, Green said.

Green told The Courier the appointments may be delayed until February if he can't reach the candidates in time. He said the selection committee was selecting the three and would not know who they were until later this week.