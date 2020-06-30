CF holiday hours set
CF holiday hours set

CEDAR FALLS -- In observation of the Independence Day holiday, the below city departments will be operating the following hours:

  • City Hall: Closed Friday, July 3.
  • Hearst Center for the Arts: Closed Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 6 (the Hearst is always closed Mondays).
  • Cedar Falls Public Library: Due to COVID-19 precautions, the library is currently only open for curbside pick-up and phone assistance. They will be closed on Friday, July 3-Sunday, July 5 and there will be no curbside or phone/email service available during those dates.
  • Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center: Closed Saturday, July 4. The Falls Aquatic Center will be open noon to 8 p.m. that day.
  • Cedar Falls Visitors Center: Closed Friday, July 3-Sunday, July 5.
