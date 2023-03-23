CEDAR FALLS — The community is invited to help celebrate the career of Fire Chief John Bostwick, 64, after more than 40 years of service to the city.

He recently retired from his position as chief and has taken on a new role as a consultant to the department. A public reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. March 29 at the Public Safety Building, 4600 S. Main St.

Bostwick had been fire chief since 2016 and has served in a number of roles since 1980, including as a firefighter, lieutenant, captain, and battalion chief. According to a statement from his family, he paved the way for many advances over the decades.

His accomplishments ranged from helping to introduce the first formal fitness equipment and training to the fire station, to advocating for fire and safety education for elementary school and junior high students, as well as more recently helping to streamline processes between fire and police procedures as part of the public safety program.

Bostwick is proud to have been a part of Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and is looking forward to the next phase of his life, spending more time with family and friends, traveling and enjoying new adventures.