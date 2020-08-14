CF eyes new rules of the roads for developers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Streets and other essential infrastructure would have to be connected sooner in new developments under a proposed amendment to city code.

Currently, city code doesn’t specify when streets must be connected in new developments, and construction may depend on lots being sold, said Karen Howard, city planning and community services manager.

“In some cases, this practice has resulted in critical street connections remaining unfinished for a long period of time,” Howard said Wednesday. “This incomplete or inefficient street pattern has both long- and short-term costs to the community.”

Planning and zoning commission members were shown examples, including how Erik Road carries much of the traffic to Aldrich Elementary School as a result of other streets not being connected yet, as well as the final stretch of Ironwood Drive not connecting to Hudson Road.

“A lot of the complaints the city has been receiving are from all these folks that have purchased homes in these subdivisions getting to and from work, and also getting to Aldrich Elementary School,” Howard said.