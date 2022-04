CF extends reduced cost yard waste collection through May

CEDAR FALLS – Due to the unseasonably cold weather this spring, Cedar Falls Public Works will continue the current reduced cost of yard waste collection until the end of May.

The city of Cedar Falls maintains an automated yard waste collection program. Residents are charged $10 on a per dump basis except in the months of April, October, and November when they are charged $5 per dump. As the weather has not allowed for typical outdoor spring cleanup activities, the cost of $5 per dump will remain in place through the end of May.