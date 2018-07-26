Subscribe for 33¢ / day

CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls couple have claimed a $50,000 lottery prize.

Zach DePriest and Jacey Hicks won the sixth of 48 top prizes in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game.

They bought a handful of scratch tickets at Casey’s, 33000 Highway 57 in New Hartford, after dropping off lunch in town for DePriest’s mother. They returned home and started scratching them to pass the time on a rainy afternoon.

They claimed their prize July 19 at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids. Hicks plans to save her portion of the winnings for a down payment on a house, while DePriest hasn’t yet decided.

The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 ticket.

