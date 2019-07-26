CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its final concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
The one-hour program by the 45-piece band will feature vocalists Stephanie Althof and Clark Duhrkopf with selections from “The Sound of Music,” songs from “Chicago,” works by King, Anderson, Osterling, and more.
The concert will finish with the band’s traditional “1812 Overture” finale by Tschaikowsky with stylized gunpowder “cannons.” Pianist David Smith will provide pre-show music.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building a block east of the park. Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to: Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
