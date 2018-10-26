CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Community Theatre will host an expanded benefit auction, the CFCT FUN-Raiser, at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Cedar Falls Rotary Reserve.
Some items include dinners at area restaurants, golf for four/cart, Taylor Vet Hospital certificate, Lost Island gift card, Chocolaterie Stam gift card, bowling party for four people, Black Hawk Hotel jacuzzi suite, tickets to WCP, Gallagher Bluedorn, Theatre UNI, Theatre Cedar Rapids and Old Creamery Theatre, outdoor large billboard, Jorgensen salsa basket, Google Home Mini, Isle Casino Hotel classic package with breakfast, Kitchen Essentials dinner class, jewelry, tickets to a national tour in the Midwest with a gas card and lunch and more than 100 other items.
Food and beverages are included in the entry fee. Cost is $10 the day of the event or $60 for a table of eight people in advance.
The silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and the live auction begins at 6:45 p.m.
“Masters of Stand-Up Fun” include Jim Coloff, Gary Kroeger, Roger Kueter and John Luzaich.
For questions or to register, call Julie King at 277-5283.
