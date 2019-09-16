CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls Community Theatre, the Sturgis Falls Celebration and Friends of the Hearst Center are among recipients of competitive grants from the Cedar Falls Community Theatre.
Grant awards will be made during the Sept. 26 Community Builders Celebration at 4:30 p.m. at Aldrich Elementary School. The public may attend.
“It is inspiring to read grant applications and realize that these are only a small portion of the many meaningful and community-enhancing projects occurring in Cedar Falls. The Cedar Falls Community Foundation is proud to be able to support so many of these great projects,” said Executive Director Cynthia Sweet.
Six local organizations have received funding. CFCT received a $15,000 grant for capital projects at the Oster Regent Theatre. Funds will be used with other grants received to upgrade lifts, hoists and wiring, ticketing software, front entrance, interior floors, main stage curtains and fixtures and the third-floor meeting room.
The Sturgis Fall Celebration organizers will use their $10,000 grant to support the purchase of a new high-peaked pole tent for the Kidsway State and activities area. The new tent will measure 40 by 280 feet and cover a full city block from Second to Third streets on Franklin Street, adjacent to Overman Park.
A $2,500 grant to Friends of the Hearst Center will conserve a Marjorie Nuhn watercolor in the Hearst Center for the Arts collection. The untitled watercolor, dated 1942, will be conserved by the Midwest Art Conservation Center to clean the surface and repair the artwork. Nuhn, a Cedar Falls artist, is considered an important Iowa and regionalist artist. The piece will be exhibited in an upcoming Nuhn retrospective.
The Husome Strong Foundation received $5,000 to purchase a Solo Rider adaptive golf cart for the Pheasant Ridge/Walters Ridge Golf Course. Adaptive golf equipment and trained volunteer coaches are part of a program that will grow to encompass clinics and events to allow those with disabilities to learn to play golf and compete on a regular basis.
A grant for $5,000 was given to the Cedar Falls Historical Society to begin developing exhibits for their new two-story museum at 315 Clay St. Bluewater Studio has been contracted to design interactive and other exhibits celebrating agriculture, business, industry and transportation in Cedar Falls.
Community Main Street received $2, 500 which will be used to purchase hanging flower baskets for 31 additional double-hung light poles that will be added in a two-phase streetscape project. The city of Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls Utilities and Community Main Street are partners in the streetscape project.
Applications were taken this spring to the Rownd Trust, the Cedar Falls Community Foundation Enhancement Fund and Diamond Arts & History Fund.
Applications are accepted each spring, Sweet said, and donations are accepted year round. The foundation recently established several flexible funds for donations in support of general areas of interest, including the Cedar Falls Forever Endowment, Enhancement Fund, Children & Families Fund, and Health & Wellness Fund.
For more information, call 243-9170, email: CFCF@cfu.net, visit www.cf-communityfoundation.org or on Facebook.
