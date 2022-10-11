CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women will present its Women of the Year award at the annual Salute to Women event Oct. 18 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. This year's woman of the year is Aurelia Klink of Cedar Falls. Klink is retired from the University of Northern Iowa. She held several positions from 1966 to 2009. She has been a member of Cedar Falls BPW since 1966. She received the Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Association of Life Long Learning in 1975. Also in 1975, she was a recipient of Fuller and Dees “Outstanding Educators of America” and was the recipient of the Business and Professional Women's “Outstanding Young Women of America Award” in 1968. Keynote speaker at this year's eveny is Amy Wienands presenting “The Gift is in the Shift.” Our event is a fundraiser for scholarships for non-traditional students in the area. Tickets are available for $35 in advance and $40 at the door. RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 13, by email at luannr@firstiowa.bank or calling (319) 242-7947.
CF Business and Professional Women's Salute to Women is Oct. 18
