CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its third concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.

The 45-piece concert band will feature University of Northern Iowa School of Music Professor John Hines singing two selections, a Sammy Davis Jr. medley, “English Folk Song Suite” by Vaughan-Williams, works by Sousa, King, Anderson and more.

The California Street Sax Quartet will perform pre-show music. French hornist Sandy McDonald will be recognized for 30 years of membership in the band.

The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday, June-July, featuring light and traditional band selections for all age groups.

The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. There is free parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.

In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building a block east of the park. Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.

