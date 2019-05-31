CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its “Twilight Serenade” summer concert series, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
The 45-piece concert band is Iowa’s oldest.
Jeff McKelvie will be a featured soloist on “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” by LeRoy Anderson, and harpist Gaylord Stauffer will provide pre-show music. The concert program will also include a “Mary Poppins” medley, “Light Cavalry Overture” by Suppe, works by Gershwin, Sousa, Rogers and more.
The free, open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday, June-July, featuring light and traditional band selections for all age groups.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. There is free parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort.
In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building at 211 Washington St.
Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.