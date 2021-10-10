CF astronaut Raja Chari blasts off to International Space Station Oct. 30

CEDAR FALLS — The end of this month will mark a lot of firsts for Raja Chari — and one for Cedar Falls, too.

Chari, a NASA astronaut since 2017 and U.S. Air Force colonel who was raised and educated in Cedar Falls, will head to the International Space Station on Oct. 30 aboard a SpaceX mission.

“It is pretty surreal,” Chari said in an interview with The Courier last week as he prepares for launch. “We pretend to be astronauts all the time. Now, we’re actually going to be in space.”

It’s Chari’s first trip to space, as well as his first time commanding a shuttle. He’ll be only the eighth astronaut from Iowa, and the first Cedar Falls NASA astronaut to travel to space. He’s also NASA’s first rookie commander since 1973.

“I think it’s more a testament to the training of the people around me that they trust me to do that,” or command the mission, Chari said.

He’ll be joined by two other rookies, NASA astronaut and mission specialist Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut and mission specialist Matthias Maurer. The group is rounded out by veteran NASA astronaut and pilot Tom Marshburn, whom Chari said other rookies have leaned on for guidance.

The four will be aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket to the space station, and will launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to NASA.

Chari said he and the other three astronauts will do a series of simulations with both SpaceX and NASA, like launch rendezvous, re-entry and orbit, to “keep us on our toes.”

“Right now we’re kind of in proficiency training. All the major training is done and behind us, and now we’re just trying to keep that skill set sharp,” Chari said.

The mission’s scientific objectives will focus on long-duration space flight. That could affect Chari, who is among a pool of astronauts who might go on an Artemis mission to the moon in the future. Astronauts also will conduct research on combustion and “a whole host of things” like protein crystal growth experiments and testing viral growth in reduced immune systems, he said.

“It’s actually about 300 different things going on up there, everything from stuff that enables us to go further and stay longer with exploratory missions to things that have human impacts,” Chari said.

No exact time for the Oct. 30 launch has been set. NASA and SpaceX launches are generally broadcast live via NASA Television, the NASA app and nasa.gov/live.

