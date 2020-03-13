CF artist's work at UIU

Kim Jong-Il, 'Dictator's Dream exhibition' by Jennifer Lynn Bates
Brandon Pollock
FAYETTE – Artwork by Cedar Falls artist Jennifer Lynn Bates will be on exhibit at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus March 21 - April 1.
Bates will lead an artist talk at 3:30 p.m., followed by a gallery closing reception April 1. She will also serve as a juror during the annual Northeast Iowa High School Art Show on April 1.
“Dictators and Dreamers” investigates infamy, the ripple effects of power, human rights issues and dreams of the “seemingly” common person. The body of work contrasts the faces of current or recent absolute rulers of countries around the world with the faces of immigrants, refugees, international students and asylum seekers now residing in the Cedar Valley.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Bates is an instructor of fine arts at Hawkeye Community College. She earned a master’s degree in painting from Pratt Institute and a bachelor’s degree in art and design from Iowa State University.
Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
031120jr-armored-robbery-15
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-12
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-14
A stray bullet struck a van that had pulled up to the drive-up ATM, missing the driver and a child inside during an armored car robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-11
Two handguns rest on the pavement following an armored car robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-10
A stray bullet struck a van, missing the driver and a child inside, during an armored car robbery outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-shooting-kwikstar1
Waterloo police detained two people at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
031120jr-bank-shooting1
Crime scene tape surrounds the drive-through area of U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo. An armored car with its back doors open can be seen in the background.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
031120jr-bank-shooting2.JPG
Waterloo police on the scene of a shooting at U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
031120jr-bankshooting3.jpg
A vehicle at the drive-up ATM at U.S. Bank on Kimball Ave. was hit with gunfire Wednesday morning.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
031120jr-armored-robbery-5
Police cordon off U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-7
An armored car stands open following an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-6
An armored car stands open following an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue following an armored car robbery and shooting on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-9
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-8
Waterloo police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting outside U.S. Bank in Kimball Avenue on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-a
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-armored-robbery-b
Police detain Rogelio Gonzalez during a stop at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street in connection with the armored car robbery at U.S. Bank on March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-lpc-search-2
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and LaPorte City police guard Bryce Miller's last known address in rural LaPorte City during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
031120jr-lpc-search-1
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and LaPorte City police guard Bryce Miller's last known address in rural LaPorte City during the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Jeff Reinitz
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter