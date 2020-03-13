CF artist's work at UIU

FAYETTE – Artwork by Cedar Falls artist Jennifer Lynn Bates will be on exhibit at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus March 21 - April 1.

Bates will lead an artist talk at 3:30 p.m., followed by a gallery closing reception April 1. She will also serve as a juror during the annual Northeast Iowa High School Art Show on April 1.

“Dictators and Dreamers” investigates infamy, the ripple effects of power, human rights issues and dreams of the “seemingly” common person. The body of work contrasts the faces of current or recent absolute rulers of countries around the world with the faces of immigrants, refugees, international students and asylum seekers now residing in the Cedar Valley.

Bates is an instructor of fine arts at Hawkeye Community College. She earned a master’s degree in painting from Pratt Institute and a bachelor’s degree in art and design from Iowa State University.

Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

