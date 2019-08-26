{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS – As part of an ongoing effort to encourage local arts and activities, The Cedar Falls Art and Culture Board is announcing a new Community Sponsorship Fund.

The sponsorship is available for organizations and/or individuals and will support new arts, cultural activities, and events in Cedar Falls.

Sponsorships range from $250 to $1,000. Quarterly deadlines for sponsorship applications are: Jan. 1, April 1, July 1, and Oct. 1. The Art and Culture Board is currently accepting applications for the winter round of sponsorships, due Jan. 1, 2020.

No matching funds are required. For more information and application materials, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pOckEvgzB64Xj_r_excCWZB5GPleJ10c/view?usp=sharing.

Contact Heather Skeens, cultural programs supervisor at the Hearst Center for the Arts, at 268-5550 with any questions.

