CEDAR FALLS -- AMVETS Riders Chapter 49 will hold a fish fry at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Post 49.
$13 per person for dine-in or carry out. It's all you can eat, and includes fries or baked potato, coleslaw, and dessert.
All proceeds go toward Black Hawk County VA for Operation Christmas for veterans in nursing homes.
AMVETS Post 49 is located at 1934 Irving St. in Cedar Falls.
